Punjab Police arrest Goldy Brar’s aide from Himachal

Chandigarh

Punjab Police on Sunday arrested an active operative of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar from Sundernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused has been identified as Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry (32), a resident of Chandigarh. Parry, who came in contact with Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during his college days at DAV College, Chandigarh, in 2011, has a notorious past with more than a dozen cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, said Yadav.

The accused was allegedly involved in the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, who was murdered by six people outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022, said police.

The DGP said following systematic investigations and developing available leads, police teams from Special State Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, pinpointed the location of Parry in Himachal Pradesh and arrested him from a hotel in Sundernagar with the help of local police.

Divulging the role of Parry in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, the DGP said that on November 7, 2022, Parry on the directions of Goldy Brar gave ₹ 20,000 to Harshveer Singh Bajwa and directed him to deposit the amount in the account of Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, an accused in Pardeep Singh murder case. Harshveer and Manni have already been arrested by the state police.

Parry was booked under Sections 153, 153-A, 212, 216 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station, SSOC, Mohali, on October 28 2022.

Parry was arrested by Chandigarh Police in March last year in an Arms Act case. A Glock pistol and a .30 bore pistol were recovered from his possession. He remained in Burail jail for around two months before being released on bail.