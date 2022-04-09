Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing Kejriwal’s ‘doctored’ video

Mohali: In a second FIR within a week, the Punjab Police booked BJP’s Delhi unit spokesman Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

In the doctored video, Kejriwal is heard saying “he now takes money from corruption, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members as well.” The video clip was posted on April 6.

The case has been registered at Mohali’s Phase 11 police station on Thursday night under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged a document or electronic record), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, on the complaint of advocate at Punjab and Haryana high court Gurbhej Singh.

According to the complainant, the “doctored” part of the video pertains to Kejriwal’s comment on providing clean and transparent governance.

Mohali Phase 11 SHO Gagandeep Singh said: “The complainant alleged that Jindal, on his Twitter handle, shared a cropped video from the original footage of an interview given by Arvind Kejriwal to a TV channel and doctored the original content. The complainant said that some words of the Delhi chief minister from the original interview have been dropped.”

On April 1, the Punjab Police had booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who had been attacking Kejriwal over his remarks on the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’, on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation following a complaint by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia in Mohali.

In a reply to a news agency, Jindal said he had been “exposing” the Kejriwal government in Delhi on various issues for the last two years. “I exposed many of their corrupt practices…Feeling frustrated, they are getting false cases registered with an aim to cause harassment. A number of times, even Kejriwal makes satire on BJP leaders, but we do not register a case against him. But ever since the AAP has formed the government in Punjab, they think they can use police against those who expose them,” Jindal said.

Asked if the video was doctored, Jindal said the video carries a disclaimer that it is a “satire”. “On the basis of that video, they got a police case registered against me, but they cannot browbeat me and I will continue to expose them on various issues,” Jindal told a news agency.

Meanwhile, Bagga said Jindal had exposed Kejriwal in the ₹11-crore swimming pool scam.