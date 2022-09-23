Punjab Police bust ISI-backed, Canada-based terror module, two held

Punjab Police on Friday busted an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda with the arrest two of its operatives.

Lakhbir Singh is believed to be an aide of Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and has close ties with Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). Landa had played a key role in planning the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED under sub-inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar.

Those arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh Malhi, 25, of Jogewal village in Ferozepur and Gurbaksh Singh, alias Gora Sandhu, of Buh Gujran village in Ferozepur.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted said that in an intelligence-led operation by AIG, counter intelligence, Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal, police teams arrested both the accused. The police recovered an AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 cartridges and two bullet shells from a location pinpointed by Gurbaksh Singh at his village, he said.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that Baljit was in touch with Italy-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Sanghera, and on the latter’s directions Baljit had picked consignment of weapons from a spot at Makhu-Lohian road near the sanctuary at Sudan village in July 2022.

Later, they concealed the consignment in a field owned by Gurbaksh in his village after conducting test fires, he said.

He said that it has also been ascertained that Baljit was in direct contact with gangsters, including Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Arsh Dalla.

Investigation is on and more recovery of weapons is expected soon.

A case was registered under Sections 10, 13, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act in Amritsar on Thursday

