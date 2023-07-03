OPS Vigil-II: Police conduct search ops at bus stands, railway stations across Punjab

The Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) as part of the OPS Vigil-II at vulnerable places, including railway stations, bus stands and hotels, in all 28 police districts of the state. The Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) as part of the OPS Vigil-II at vulnerable places, including railway stations, bus stands and hotels, in all 28 police districts of the state. (HT Photo)

The operation was conducted on the directions of the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. The OPS Vigil-I was conducted in May.

Apart from carrying out checking at bus stands and railway stations, over 550 inter-state and inter-district nakas were also set up under the supervision of deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons, ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

Over 7,500 police personnel were involved to carry out this operation, which was conducted in a synchronised manner from 7am to 3pm across the state.

All the commissioners of police and senior superintendents of the police were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong ‘nakas’ at district and city sealing points. The operation was conducted under the supervision of range inspector generals of police (IGPs).

Special director general of police (special DGP), law and order, Arpit Shukla said that SP-level officers were deputed to conduct a search of the railway stations and bus stands, while, DSP-level officers were deputed at all nakas.

“We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicle during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said that police teams have carried out CASO at 141 railway stations and 219 bus stands, besides conducting checking at 926 hotels, 172 sarais and 166 dharamshalas during the operation. Police teams have also checked 9,521 two-wheelers and 7,122 four-wheelers, he added.

Sharing outcomes of the operation, the special DGP said that the police teams have registered 116 FIRs and arrested 141 persons after recovering 1.15 kg heroin, 37kg poppy husk, 243-litre illicit liquor, six pistols/revolvers, besides recovering ₹7.02 lakh of drug money from their possession.

The police have also arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), he said, while adding that 1,826 suspicious persons were also rounded up for questioning during the operation.

He said that such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters were wiped out from the state. Such operations are part of the basic policing which includes keeping vigil at vulnerable spots and advance preparation to tackle any untoward situation, he added.

