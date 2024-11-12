Punjab Police constable in Moosewala family’s security dies of bullet injury

A Punjab Police constable, Hardeep Singh, 48, posted as a security guard of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s family, died of gunshot injuries at his residence in Mansa district early on Tuesday. A Punjab Police constable, Hardeep Singh, 48, posted as a security guard of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s family, died of gunshot injuries in Mansa district early on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

Mansa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Boota Singh said that Hardeep Singh died of a bullet injury at Faffre Bhai Ke village.

“Hardeep was an ex-serviceman. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. We are yet to ascertain the circumstances under which his weapon went off,” the DSP said.

Hardeep Singh was attached with a security team of Chamkaur Singh, the uncle of late singer Moosewala.