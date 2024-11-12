Menu Explore
Punjab Police constable in Moosewala family’s security dies of bullet injury

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2024 01:31 PM IST

A Punjab Police constable, Hardeep Singh, 48, posted as a security guard of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s family, died of gunshot injuries at his residence in Mansa district early on Tuesday.

Mansa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Boota Singh said that Hardeep Singh died of a bullet injury at Faffre Bhai Ke village.

“Hardeep was an ex-serviceman. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. We are yet to ascertain the circumstances under which his weapon went off,” the DSP said.

Hardeep Singh was attached with a security team of Chamkaur Singh, the uncle of late singer Moosewala.

