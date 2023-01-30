Punjab Police constable kills self after shooting dead woman colleague

A 32-year-old Punjab Police constable allegedly shot dead a woman colleague, 26, before killing himself in Ferozepur district, officials said on Sunday.

The constable was serving in the SWAT team, an elite commando force. He allegedly killed his woman colleague by firing four rounds into her chest from his AK-47 assault rifle late on Saturday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, the constable fled the spot before shooting himself dead using the same rifle near Moga, they said.

The incident occurred when the woman constable was returning from duty with her niece on a two-wheeler.

When she reached Baba Sher Shah Wali Chowk, the constable blocked her way and allegedly fired five rounds from his service AK-47, the police said. Four bullets hit Kaur, who was rushed to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police added.

The constable fled from the spot in his relatives’ car and later turned the gun on himself. The constable is survived by a wife and an infant son.

“A case had been registered. Further probe was on,” Ferozepur SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}