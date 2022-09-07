Punjab Police cyber crime cell awarded for cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases

Punjab Police cyber crime cell awarded

Punjab Police cyber crime cell has bagged the first prize for successfully cracking WhatsApp impersonation cases, wherein imposters were using profile pictures and names of VVIPs to dupe government officials and common people. The award was presented at a national conference organised by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi on August 31.

DGP Gaurav Yadav congratulated ADGP (cyber crime) Praveen Kumar Sinha and the entire team for the achievement. ADGP Sinha said more than 100 case studies related to cyber crime investigation were received by the NCRB, out of which, 10 studies were selected for presentation.

Amritsar: Canada-based gangster module busted, two held

AMRITSAR Amritsar City police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a module of Canada-based gangster Lakhvir Singh alias Landa with the arrest of two suspects and recovery of arms and ammunition. “Acting on the directions of Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh and DCP (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, a team of anti-gangster staff got major success by busting another module of Lakhvir Singh and arresting Vishal Kattu and Himmat Singh,” said a spokesperson.

“Four countrymade pistols and 16 live cartridge have been recovered from them. Kattu has a criminal history and six cases are already registered against him in Amritsar,” he added.

Both of them were also wanted in a carjacking case. The police have registered an FIR under sections of the Arms Act and investigations are going on. More arrests are likely, he said.

Punjab minister Harbhajan to attend conference in Bengaluru today

Chandigarh Punjab public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO will participate in the National Conference ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being held at Bengaluru on September 8 and 9 to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence of the country. In a statement, the minister said he would use this opportunity to raise the issues regarding strengthening of communication between the state and Centre for further improvement of the road network.

“’The difficulties being faced by the state governments for the approvals regarding national highways will be discussed in detail there,” he added.

The minister said he would vigorously raise the issues related to the stalled roads projects in the state besides other pending issues of his department.