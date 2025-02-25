Punjab Police demolish drug smuggler’s house in Ludhiana

In a first-of-its-kind action, Punjab Police demolished the illegally built house of a drug smuggler at Talwandi village near Ladhowal in Ludhiana district on Monday night. Punjab Police demolishing the house of a drug smuggler at Talwandi village near Ladhowal in Ludhiana district on Monday night. (HT Photo)

The operation, carried out under the state government’s War on Drugs campaign, saw Punjab Police personnel bringing in bulldozers to raze the illegal property of the smuggler, identified as Sonu, against whom six cases of drug trafficking have been registered in three years.

A senior police official termed it a landmark step in Punjab’s fight against drugs. He said that there would be no leniency for those involved in drug trafficking and organised crime.

The officer said Punjab Police have intensified the crackdown on drug networks, and this demolition marks a new phase in the enforcement strategy. Officials said similar operations would be conducted against other criminals with illegal properties linked to illicit activities.