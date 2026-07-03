Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court to expedite the disposal of unclaimed vehicles lying in police stations across the state, the Punjab Police successfully disposed of 7,402 impounded vehicles over the last month.

Prior to the drive, the Punjab Police held custody of 59,076 vehicles. (HT File)

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Prior to the drive, the Punjab Police held custody of 55,721 vehicles. Concurrently, due to intensified statewide checks against traffic violations and illegal activities, the police impounded an additional 3,355 automobiles over the past month.

While this brought the total cumulative tally to 59,076 vehicles, the recent disposal of 7,402 vehicles has reduced the total number of vehicles currently remaining in police custody to 51,674.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said owing to intensified checking of vehicles and action against offenders, the Punjab Police had been running various programmes. In the last month, the police impounded 3,355 vehicles, and with smooth and professional follow-up, as many as 7,402 had been disposed of.

Meanwhile, applications of 8,121 vehicles (excluding those seized under Section 52-A of the NDPS Act) have been under legal scrutiny, whereas 1,276 applications under Section 52A of the NDPS Act are pending for legal attestation of inventory and photography.

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{{^usCountry}} The disposal drive was executed aggressively across various districts and commissionerates, with 779 vehicles out of 5,993 in custody being disposed of in Jalandhar commissionerate, Moga police cleared 697 vehicles out of 2,367, while Bathinda saw the disposal of 631 vehicles out of 3,008 in custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disposal drive was executed aggressively across various districts and commissionerates, with 779 vehicles out of 5,993 in custody being disposed of in Jalandhar commissionerate, Moga police cleared 697 vehicles out of 2,367, while Bathinda saw the disposal of 631 vehicles out of 3,008 in custody. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, Ferozepur disposed of 586 vehicles from a total of 2,649, Ludhiana (Rural) cleared 538 vehicles from a total custody of 1,618, and the Ludhiana commissionerate processed 460 vehicles out of 7,471. In Tarn Taran, 302 vehicles were disposed of from a pool of 2,033, and Fazilka Police disposed of 283 vehicles from 2,216 under their custody.