Punjab Police fix 2-year tenure limit for munshi

The Punjab Police on Monday decided to have a fixed tenure limitation for MHCs, commonly known as "munshi", at any single police station or unit to a maximum of two years.

“In order to ensure accountability, improve policing efficiency and enhance professional development across the force, it is hereby ordered that the tenure of MHCs assigned to a specific police station or unit shall not exceed a period of two years at one location,” said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The order also mandated that upon completion of the two-year tenure, the officer shall be transferred to a different station or unit. This order is to be implemented immediately and strictly adhered to, with any non-compliance subject to disciplinary action, the order further reads. Yadav emphasised that the move is purely administrative and is designed to ensure a dynamic and responsive policing system.