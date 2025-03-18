Punjab Police fix 2-year tenure limit for munshi

“In order to ensure accountability, improve policing efficiency and enhance professional development across the force, it is hereby ordered that the tenure of MHCs assigned to a specific police station or unit shall not exceed a period of two years at one location,” said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.
The Punjab Police on Monday decided to have a fixed tenure limitation for MHCs, commonly known as “munshi”, at any single police station or unit to a maximum of two years.
“In order to ensure accountability, improve policing efficiency and enhance professional development across the force, it is hereby ordered that the tenure of MHCs assigned to a specific police station or unit shall not exceed a period of two years at one location,” said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.
The order also mandated that upon completion of the two-year tenure, the officer shall be transferred to a different station or unit. This order is to be implemented immediately and strictly adhered to, with any non-compliance subject to disciplinary action, the order further reads. Yadav emphasised that the move is purely administrative and is designed to ensure a dynamic and responsive policing system.