Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Police foil cross-border drug operation: 2 smugglers held with 10kg heroin in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 23, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers

Punjab Police have busted a trans-border narco-smuggling module with the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of 10kg of heroin in Amritsar district, police said on Sunday.

A case under Sections 21(C), 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar. (Sourced)
A case under Sections 21(C), 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar. (Sourced)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar commissionerate police bustsed a trans-border narco-smuggling module and apprehended two persons — Sukhdev Singh & Avtar Singh — who are linked to Pak-based smugglers. Also, around 10kg heroin has been recovered from them,” Yadav said.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. In 2015, two Pakistan nationals crossed the border with 19.5kg of heroin, and they, along with the arrested individuals, were apprehended with 2.5kg of heroin, 65 lakh in drug money, one pistol, and one rifle,” Yadav said.

While Sukhdev, 60, a resident of Talwani Bharath village in Gurdaspur district, was released from jail last year, Avtar, 45, a resident of Baghiari village in Amritsar district, was granted bail in September, the DGP said.

“After coming out of the jail, the arrested duo again came in contact with the Pakistan-based smugglers and managed to retrieve at least three consignments of heroin dropped via drones,” he added.

Amritsar commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the duo was apprehended near Mullechak village at Sua Bridge, while they were enroute to supply heroin to another smuggler in their car. The police have also impounded their vehicle (Toyota Etios car) used for transporting the narcotics, he added.

“Investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages,” DGP Yadav said.

A case under Sections 21(C), 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On