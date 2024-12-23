Punjab Police foil cross-border drug operation: 2 smugglers held with 10kg heroin in Amritsar

Punjab Police have busted a trans-border narco-smuggling module with the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of 10kg of heroin in Amritsar district, police said on Sunday. A case under Sections 21(C), 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar. (Sourced)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar commissionerate police bustsed a trans-border narco-smuggling module and apprehended two persons — Sukhdev Singh & Avtar Singh — who are linked to Pak-based smugglers. Also, around 10kg heroin has been recovered from them,” Yadav said.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. In 2015, two Pakistan nationals crossed the border with 19.5kg of heroin, and they, along with the arrested individuals, were apprehended with 2.5kg of heroin, ₹65 lakh in drug money, one pistol, and one rifle,” Yadav said.

While Sukhdev, 60, a resident of Talwani Bharath village in Gurdaspur district, was released from jail last year, Avtar, 45, a resident of Baghiari village in Amritsar district, was granted bail in September, the DGP said.

“After coming out of the jail, the arrested duo again came in contact with the Pakistan-based smugglers and managed to retrieve at least three consignments of heroin dropped via drones,” he added.

Amritsar commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the duo was apprehended near Mullechak village at Sua Bridge, while they were enroute to supply heroin to another smuggler in their car. The police have also impounded their vehicle (Toyota Etios car) used for transporting the narcotics, he added.

“Investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages,” DGP Yadav said.

