Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Punjab Police foil target killing plot; 2 aides of Arsh Dalla held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 16, 2025 08:36 AM IST

The arrested persons have been identified as Kawaljit Singh alias Kaka, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, and Navdeep Singh alias Honey, a resident of Badduwal village in Moga.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kawaljit Singh alias Kaka, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, and Navdeep Singh alias Honey, a resident of Badduwal village in Moga.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has successfully foiled a major target killing plot by arresting two key operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla from Dharamkot in Moga district. (HT Photo)
During the operation, the SSOC team recovered a Zigana pistol and nine live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Ravjot Grewal, AIG, SSOC, said the arrests were made following a tip-off that Arsh Dalla was planning to eliminate a rival gang member in Faridkot. He had already provided his operatives with arms and specific target details. Based on this input, a case was registered under FIR No. 07 dated June 13, 2025, under Sections 25 and 25(7) of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station SSOC, Mohali. During interrogation, Kawaljit Singh revealed chilling details about the plot. He admitted to being in direct contact with Arsh Dalla, who had tasked him with the assassination and ordered that even the target’s family members be eliminated if present. He further disclosed receiving 1 lakh as an advance payment and confirmed that logistical support was being provided by Navdeep Singh.

Investigations also revealed that Kawaljit had recruited additional associates, and an unidentified individual had already conducted a recce of the target’s residence. More extortion-related targets were also assigned to the duo.

With these arrests, the SSOC thwarted a major violent crime and potentially saved lives. Both accused are currently in police remand for four days as further investigation continues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Police foil target killing plot; 2 aides of Arsh Dalla held
Monday, June 16, 2025
