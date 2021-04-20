Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap proceeds on voluntary retirement
chandigarh news

Punjab Police IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap proceeds on voluntary retirement

1998-batch IPS officer quit on April 11, two days after the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident
By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
A day after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (right) accepted Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s request for voluntary retirement, the state home department issued a notification on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

Inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, 52, a 1998-batch Indian Police Service officer, has finally retired.

A day after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh accepted his request for voluntary retirement, the state home department issued a notification on Tuesday.

The IG’s voluntary retirement request has been accepted with effect from April 15 and the home department has waived the three-month notice according to VRS rules.

Kunwar’s resignation has triggered a political slugfest in Punjab as he was heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases. The incidents had taken place in 2015 after the alleged desecration of a religious text in Faridkot.

The Punjab-cadre officer had resigned on April 11, two days after the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the SIT probe into the Kotkapura firing incident. The court had also asked the state government to reconstitute the SIT without Kunwar.

The copy of the verdict is yet to come out.

Initially, Capt Amarinder Singh refused to accept Kunwar’s resignation and tried to persuade him to take back his plea, but the officer was firm on his stand.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday claimed that the officer was set to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

