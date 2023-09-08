Punjab: Cop found dead in Bathinda with gunshot wound

A Punjab Police inspector, Randhir Singh Bhullar, was found dead from a bullet injury in Bathinda’s Model Town phase-1 on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A native of Tarn Taran, the deceased Punjab Police inspector, Randhir Singh Bhullar was living with his in-laws at their residence in Bathinda for the last several years.

The body was spotted at around 1:30 pm, said the superintendent of police (city), Narinder Singh.

SP said there was an injury mark near the temple.

“Prima facie it seems the death was caused by an accidental gunshot. No foul play is suspected, he said.

“The deceased was missing since morning. As his family members were searching Bhullar, they found the body lying in a pool of blood in a car parked near the house. The body was taken to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital for post-mortem,” the SP added.

Bhullar was posted in Jagraon police lines and had been suffering from a spine ailment for the last few months, said the local police authorities. A native of Tarn Taran, the deceased was living with his in-laws at their residence in Bathinda for the last several years.

