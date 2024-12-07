Punjab Police inspector killed as SUV rams into truck near Amloh

Punjab Police inspector Devinderpal Singh was killed when his SUV rammed into a stationary truck near Amloh on Friday night. Punjab Police inspector Devinderpal Singh was killed when his SUV rammed into a stationary truck near Amloh on Friday night. (HT Photo)

Police said Devinderpal Singh was the Samrala station house officer (SHO) and was returning home to Mandi Gobindgarh after attending a wedding in Amloh when the accident occurred.

Devinderpal Singh was the Samrala station house officer (SHO). (HT photo)

While the truck driver managed to escape after the accident, passers-by alerted the police and took the SHO to hospital but he died on the way.