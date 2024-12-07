Menu Explore
Punjab Police inspector killed as SUV rams into truck near Amloh

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2024 12:12 PM IST

Samrala station house officer was returning to Mandi Gobindgarh after attending wedding; truck driver absconding  

Punjab Police inspector Devinderpal Singh was killed when his SUV rammed into a stationary truck near Amloh on Friday night.

Punjab Police inspector Devinderpal Singh was killed when his SUV rammed into a stationary truck near Amloh on Friday night. (HT Photo)
Punjab Police inspector Devinderpal Singh was killed when his SUV rammed into a stationary truck near Amloh on Friday night. (HT Photo)

Police said Devinderpal Singh was the Samrala station house officer (SHO) and was returning home to Mandi Gobindgarh after attending a wedding in Amloh when the accident occurred.

Devinderpal Singh was the Samrala station house officer (SHO). (HT photo)
Devinderpal Singh was the Samrala station house officer (SHO). (HT photo)

While the truck driver managed to escape after the accident, passers-by alerted the police and took the SHO to hospital but he died on the way.

