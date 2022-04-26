Punjab police launch web portal to report cyber crimes

: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Monday launched a one interface multifunctional web-portal for the citizens to immediately report all kinds of cyber frauds and crimes.

The DIG launched the web-portal, “cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in”, in the presence of DIG state cyber crime Nilambari Jagdale and DSP cyber crime Samarpal Singh.

He congratulated the entire team of the cyber crime division for developing the user-friendly portal, which could be easily accessed by anyone to report cyber frauds.

To make the access of the portal easy, it has an informational video in Punjabi which informs the user about its salient features and guides them on how to lodge a complaint regarding any kind of cybercrime. The video pops-up whenever the user opens the web-portal.

Bhawra said that besides lodging all kinds of cyber crimes and cyber financial frauds, the user can also track the status of their complaint using this portal. It also gives an option to report a complaint anonymously.

The portal also gives an option to the people to directly call ‘1930’ to report any cyber financial fraud. It also provides the provision to download FIRs registered in state cyber crime police stations.

DIG Jagdale said that users can also access Cyber Dost— a twitter handle of Government of India (GOI), which provides information, updates and alerts regarding cyber crimes.

She said that the portal also has a feature called cyber safe using which users can verify UPI, account number before making any kind of transactions to prevent financial frauds.