Punjab ADGP Amit Prasad gets President’s medal for distinguished service

Two Punjab Police officials, including sub-inspector Harjit Singh and senior constable Satnam Singh, have been awarded police medal for gallantry, while additional director general of police (ADGP) counter-intelligence Amit Prasad has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Additional director general of police (ADGP) counter-intelligence Amit Prasad has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

SI Harjit from Patiala received injuries to his arm when he tried to stop a group of Nihangs who had attacked the police party. Constable Satnam Singh belongs to Batala and was part of a police team from the district which had gone to Amritsar to nab criminals. The criminals opened fire at the police party. Satnam sustained a bullet injury but led from the front to nab the criminals.

ADGP Prasad is known as an expert in the anti-terrorist strategies of the Punjab Police. A 1995-batch IPS officer, Prasad has been the brain behind busting a number of terror modules during his stint in Counter-Intelligence in the past many years. A low-profile and shy in nature, the officer has been instrumental in catching a few of the big names of the crime world in Punjab in recent times.

In total 17 Punjab Police personnel have been named for President’s medals on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. There are 14 personnel who have been conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

AIG CID Zonal Amritsar Kuljeet Singh, inspector Manmohan Singh, inspector Ravinder Kumar, inspector Vijay Kumar, inspector Rajwant Singh, inspector Kailash Chand and inspector Paramjit Singh are among 14 officers/officials, who have been selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The remaining officials include SI Mohinder Pal, SI Ram Singh, SI Makhan Singh, ASI Darshan Kumar, ASI Varinder Singh, ASI Jagdeep Singh and ASI Anil Kumar.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav congratulated the awardees and expressed gratitude to the Central and state government for recognizing the services of these officers.