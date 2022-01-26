Punjab police raid Bikram Singh Majithia’s Amritsar residence

A day after his anticipatory bail was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s residence in Amritsar was raided by a Punjab Police team on Tuesday.

According to Punjab Police sources, a team of the Mohali crime branch searched the former minister’s house situated at Green Avenue in Amritsar at 12 pm. The team remained at his residence for at least one hour. It was supported by the local police.

Amritsar police commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill confirmed the raid, but didn’t disclose further information saying the case pertains to the crime branch.

SGPC member and advocate Bhagwan Singh Sialka, who visited the residence during the raid, said, “It is police’s duty to conduct raids and searches. We helped the police team to search the residence as per their requirements. We can still approach a double bench of the high court and then the Supreme Court.”

Sources said similar raids were also carried out in some other locations in Punjab related to the former minister.

The high court had dismissed the anticipatory bail pea of Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at Mohali on December 20 last year. He moved the high court after a Mohali court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.