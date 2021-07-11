Punjab Police recruitment: Apply for sub-inspector posts by July 27

Online applications to directly recruit nearly 4,400 constables in district and armed cadres will go live within a week, Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta said in a release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, online applications to directly recruit 560 sub-inspectors in different cadres, including district police, armed police, investigation and intelligence officers, have already been invited and interested candidates can submit them by July 27, he said.

Candidates getting free physical coaching

The DGP said over 20,000 candidates, a third of whom are women, have also started their physical training at the police lines grounds and other venues in all districts, as part of free coaching for physical trial events being provided by the department since June 27.

He said apart from trained manpower, the candidates are also being provided with the required sports equipment. “Any candidate interested in joining the free coaching can contact the nodal officers designated for each district,” he said.