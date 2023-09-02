‘Yaariyan 2’ makers, actor booked in another case for ‘hurting’ Sikh sentiments

The Punjab Police on Friday registered another case against the producers of upcoming movie ‘Yaariyan-2’ on the complaint of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) which took exception to an actor wearing “kirpan” in one of the film’s songs. The Amritsar police has registered an FIR against actor Meezaan Jafri (above), directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao and producer Bhushan Kumar, police said. (HT File)

The Amritsar police has registered an FIR against actor Meezaan Jafri, directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao and producer Bhushan Kumar, police said.

The FIR has been registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

Another FIR under the same IPC section was registered in Jalandhar district against them on Wednesday on the complaint of a member of the Sikh Talmel Committee.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh said that the non-Sikh actor had hurt the Sikh principles, ‘maryada’, and lifestyle by wearing ‘Gatra Kirpan’ (a symbol Sikh faith). The Amritsar police has registered a case at its E-Division police station.

The SGPC secretary said though the film’s makers have apologised for their act on a social media platform, the scene that hurt Sikh sentiments was yet to be properly removed.

“The song is still up on YouTube .... only the kirpan has been blurred by editing but the gatra (cloth belt used to carry kirpan) remains intact, which raises serious questions on the intent of the filmmakers,” he said.