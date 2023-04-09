Present sir/ma’am: Ludhiana police personnel to line up for roll calls daily

Looking to reel in police personnel choosing to give their duty a slip, the commissioner of police ordered mandatory roll call for all units and police stations.

Police personnel during the roll call at the Division number 2 police station in Ludhiana. (H Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to senior police officers, complaints about personnel being missing from their duties and at police stations had become commonplace. The same, they said, had prompted the introduction of roll calls. The step is tipped to help police personnel to maintain discipline and ensure proper discharge of duty.

Officials said they will also be examining if the police personnel are wearing proper uniforms while on duty.

According to the Punjab Police rules, a roll call should be conducted twice a day — at 8 am and 8 pm across police units to check if all the personnel reported for duty and were wearing proper uniform.

Notably, police stations in the city are said to be reeling under staff crunch. In view of available personnel being overworked, roll calls had fallen out of fashion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, however, has now ordered the reintroduction of the same exercise.

Speaking of the same, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said while all units and police stations have been asked to make roll calls a routine exercise, senior officers have been also asked to conduct the exercise at stations randomly. He added that the exercise will help police personnel be more responsible and improve efficiency.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, station house officer (SHO) at the Division number 1 police station said he conducts roll calls on a daily basis at the police station at 8 am.

Highlighting the benefits of the practice, the SHO said he would assign duties to the police personnel deputed under him at the police station and also seek status reports of all active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON