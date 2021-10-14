Punjab police reshuffle: 14 SSPs shifted, Rai posted as intelligence chief

In a major reshuffle in Punjab Police, the state government on Wednesday transferred 14 SSPs and posted ADGP AS Rai as the new intelligence chief.

Rai will replace Varinder Kumar, who has now been posted as director, bureau of investigation, replacing ADGP Arpit Shukla. Shukla will now be ADGP (welfare), replacing V Neerja who has now been transferred as ADGP (NRI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order states that Jitendra Jain will now be ADGP (Powercom) under DGP Powercom, whereas Shashi Prabha Dwivedi has been posted as ADGP (HRD). Rakesh Chandra has now been posted as ADGP (policy and rules) whereas Mohnish Chawla will now be IGP (border range) replacing SPS Parmar, who has now been transferred as IGP Ludhiana Range.

Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has now been posted as IGP Patiala range, Shive Verma as IGP (law and order), Rakesh Aggarwal as IGP (counter Intelligence and OCCU), Kaustabh Sharma as IGP (headquarters), Babu Lal Meena as DIG PAP, Gurpreet Toor as DGI MRS-PPA Phillaur, Gurpreet Singh Gill as DIG commando, Sanjeev Rampal as DIG (training).

Harcharan Singh Bhullar will now be SSP Patiala, replacing Sandeep Garg who has now been posted as SSP, Mansa. Rakesh Kaushal will now be SSP (Amritsar rural), Varun Sharma as SSP Faridkot, Harmandeep Singh Hans as SSP Ferozepur, Kanwardeep Kaur as SSP (SBS Nagar) replacing Harmanbir Singh Gill, who is the brother of Khadoor Sahib MP, Jasbir Singh Dimpa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gill had recently had a tussle with Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh over a case against one of his supporters following which the MLA even staged a dharna outside the SSP office. Gill has now been posted as AIG PAP.

The orders posted Alka Meena as SSP Barnala, Ravjot Grewal as SSP Malerkotla, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar as SSP Batala, Surjit Singh Mand as SSP Moga, Sarabjit Singh as SSP Muktsar Sahib, Harwinder Singh Virk as SSP Taran Taran, Rajbachan Singh Sandhu as SSP Ludhiana Rural and Kulwant Singh Heer as SSP Hoshiarpur.

SSP Mansa Narendra Bhargav will now be Commandant 3rd Battallion Ludhiana whereas SSP Moga, Dhruman Nimbale has now been posted as AIG (counter intelligence and OCCU).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}