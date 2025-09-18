Punjab: Police rope in army to sanitise site of twin blasts in Bathinda

Bathinda A team of ballistic and forensic experts from the Indian Army will inspect the house at Bathinda’s Jeeda village on Thursday, where twin blasts occurred on September 10 when a ‘radicalised’ law student, Gurpreet Singh, was allegedly assembling high-intensity explosives, officials said. ​The house in Jeeda village continues to remain sealed since Sept 10, with the main accused, Gurpreet Singh, undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bathinda. (HT)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the district police will declare the crime spot sanitised only after an assessment by the army experts.

SSP Kondal said that the army experts have been called for an expert opinion and to ensure that there were no explosive residues left at the site.

“We want the army professionals to check the spot from their angle and give their opinion. The house will be declared sanitised after getting feedback from the army personnel,” the SSP added.

The crime spot continued to remain sealed by the district police for the 7th consecutive day on Wednesday. Gurpreet, who was injured in the blast, had his hand amputated last week at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bathinda, which was badly damaged in the explosions that rocked the house on the morning of September 10. His father, Jagtar Singh, a farmer, suffered multiple injuries in the second blast on the same day, and his eyes were severely affected.

Bomb disposal teams from Bathinda police range and Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar, were deployed on September 11 to remove the explosive residues.

Besides the experts, remote-controlled vehicles were pressed into service to secure the house. A week after the commencement of their mop-up operation, the state police’s bomb disposal experts have yet to give clearance to remove the cordons from the crime scene.

During the clearing of the house, the unidentified explosive material scattered at the site caused minor blasts, prompting the experts to work diligently.

The SSP confirmed that the bomb disposal teams did not undertake any mop-up operation on Wednesday.

National Investigation Agency (NIA), a federal agency mandated to probe cases related to terrorism, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are already investigating the case after the initial probe and general search of the accused Gurpreet’s mobile phone revealed that the Islamic radical ideologues might have influenced him.

It is yet to be ascertained how the accused managed to secure high-explosive chemicals. Gurpreet has been booked in the case, but he is yet to be arrested or questioned, as cops are waiting for him to recover.

SSP rubbished claims that the investigators have found clues that the accused intended to undertake a fidayeen attack and target a sensitive installation.

“Investigations are underway, and the accused is still to be arrested for a detailed questioning to ascertain the motive behind assembling the high-intensity explosives,” she added.