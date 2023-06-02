2 involved in fuel station robbery arrested after shootout in Kharar

Mohali : Punjab Police anti-gangster task force (AGTF) nabbed two robbers following a shootout in the Kharar area late on Wednesday night.

The duo, identified as Gurpreet Singh (30) from Johal village and Harpreet Singh (30) of Bantara village in Tarn Taran, were among the five accused who had committed a ₹40.8 lakh robbery at a fuel station in Fatehgarh Sahib on May 29.

The accused were trying to escape in a car used in the robbery from the Jhanjeri-Gajjukhera-Machhli Kalan-Rajpura link road when they were intercepted by the police near Gugga Mari temple in Jhanjeri.

Both the accused were hit by bullets on the legs and were rushed to the civil hospital in the Phase 6, Mohali.

AGTF assistant inspector general Sandeep Goel said the police received a tip-off that after committing the robbery, the accused kept the Hyundai i-20 car in an area falling between Machhli Khurd and Pawala village and were planning to escape at midnight.

Goel said police teams set up checkpoints on Jhanjari road. Around 11.30pm, the first team led by DSP (AGTF) Rajan Perminder signalled the accused to stop the car, but they opened fire at the police party and sped away.

At another checkpoint, teams led by AGTF DSP Ramandeep Singh and DSP Bikram Brar asked the accused to come out of the car and surrender. But they started indiscriminate firing. In response, the police team opened fire and the accused were shot on the legs, said Goel.

Three country-made pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused, said Goel. During questioning, the accused admitted to have committed the robbery in Fatehgarh Sahib.

A case under Sections 307, 473 of the IPC and 25, 27 of the Arms Act has been registered.

