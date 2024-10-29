Punjab: Police seize 6kg heroin a day after record 105-kg drug haul

Punjab Police on Monday arrested a man with 6kg heroin following its probe into the 105-kg drug haul in the state. Further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. (HT Photo)

A cross-border smuggling racket was unearthed on Sunday with the arrest of two associates of a Turkey-based drugs smuggler and seizure of 105 kg of heroin. Six weapons were also seized during the operation.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in the follow up investigations of the 105-kg heroin haul, police nabbed Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Chakoki in Kapurthala, and recovered 6kg heroin from his possession. Police teams have also impounded his Hyundai Aura car (HR26FF4067).

The development came a day after the counter intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar police has busted a cross-border smuggling racket after arresting two associates of drug smuggler Nav Bhullar and recovered 105kg heroin, 31.93 Kg caffeine anhydrous and 17 Kg dextromethorphan (DMR) and six weapons from their possession.

The DGP said during investigations, the CI Amritsar figured out that Lovepreet has received a huge consignment of heroin from Rajasthan, which he planned to supply to his associates based in Punjab.

Police teams led by DSP (CI Amritsar) Balbir Singh laid a checkpoint in the area of Umranangal Morh village along the Jalandhar-Amritsar GT Road and apprehended Lovepreet after recovering 6kg heroin from his car.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused picked heroin consignment from Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan and was going to deliver it to drug peddler Navjot Singh, who was arrested with 105kg heroin.

He said that the arrested accused will be questioned to gather more information about the supply chain and his connections with the drug trafficking network. Further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

A fresh case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar.