Punjab Police seize 7 lakh pharma opioids in UP godown raid, 1 held

The accused was illegally supplying drugs in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala and Ludhiana districts for the last five years, say police
Punjab Police on Friday evening busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over 7 lakh tablets/ capsules/ injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Published on Jul 24, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib: In a major crackdown, Punjab Police on Friday evening busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over 7 lakh tablets/ capsules/ injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The police have also arrested the main supplier, identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, UP. The accused had been illegally supplying opioid pharmaceutical drugs to some of the districts in Punjab, including Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala and Ludhiana from last five years.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ropar range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police have recovered 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97200 tablets of Alprazolam, 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, 21,600 vials of Avil, 16,725 injections of Buprenorphine and 550 tablets of Tramadol.

He said as a part of investigations into the recovery of 175 injections of Buprenorphine and 175 vials of Avil from two persons, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Kala, and Harjaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, both residents of Chamkaur Sahib, on July 14, police teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Sirhind, conducted a raid at the godown in the presence of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal said the arrested person has been brought to Punjab after completing all legal formalities. She said an FIR under Sections 22C-61-85 of the NDPS Act had been registered at the Badali Ala Singh police station in Fatehgarh Sahib.

