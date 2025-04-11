Punjab Police SI shot dead as locals fire on cops out to resolve dispute, sarpanch among 20 held

A sub-inspector (SI) was shot dead on Wednesday and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) injured after locals allegedly fired at a police team sent to Kot Mohammad Khan village, under the jurisdiction of Khadoor Sahib sub-division in Tarn Taran district, to resolve a dispute between two groups, officials said. A case was registered against village sarpanch Kuldeep Singh and others at the Goindwal Sahib police station over the alleged killing of SI Charanjit Singh. (ANI Picture Service)

A case was registered against village sarpanch Kuldeep Singh and others at the Goindwal Sahib police station over the alleged killing of Charanjit Singh, 57.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said, “A total of 20 accused have been arrested so far, including the sarpanch.” Police said they have named more than 30 unidentified accused in the case.

According to the officials, ASI Jasbir Singh sustained an injury on his arm and was taken to a hospital, where doctors say his condition is stable.

According to the officials, the accused sarpanch’s son had a dispute with one Arshdeep Singh from the same village around 10 days ago. The rival parties faced-off over the dispute and Arshdeep’s party lodged a written complaint against the sarpanch and others at the Goindwal Sahib police station.

The officials said the groups clashed around 11 am on Wednesday. After the clash, they decided to resolve the matter at 4 pm. However, the complainant alleged the sarpanch faction created a ruckus in the village again.

Goindwal Sahib deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Atul Soni said they sent police parties to the village on Wednesday.

“Around 9.35 pm, we got a call that one of the parties had started firing and pelting stones,” he said, adding that as they reached the village late at night, the accused continued to fire their weapons.

“We opened fire in the air but they shot at us. We retaliated and the accused hid in a house. When we opened the house’s gate, at least 15 people attacked us. An accused snatched the SI’s revolver and fired three bullets, grievously injuring the SI. ASI Jasbir sustained a serious injury on his arm,” the DSP said.

After SI Charanjit was declared dead, his body was sent to the Tarn Taran civil hospital for a postmortem, he added.

Superintendent of police (SP detective) Ajayraj Singh said a probe is underway.

CM announces ₹1 cr relief

Terming Charanjit as a martyr, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹1 crore.

“I salute bravery of sub-inspector Charanjit Singh who made sacrifice while performing his duty in Tarn Taran district. His courage and commitment toward the service will be remembered always. Punjab government will give his family ₹1 crore ex-gratia and HDFC bank will pay him additional insurance claim of ₹1 crore,” he said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

SAD hits out at AAP govt

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia shared pictures of sarpanch Kuldeep Singh with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Lalpura and said, “It is very sad that an SI was murdered while he was performing duty. Why was he termed as martyr? Has he been killed anyone from Pakistan or ISI? The police officer has been killed by an AAP sarpanch.”