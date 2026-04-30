Punjab Police smash two smuggling rings; 3 arrested with 10kg heroin, arms

In a major crackdown on organised crime and narco-terror, Punjab Police on Thursday dismantled two smuggling operations in Amritsar, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of over 10 kg of heroin along with weapons.

An Amritsar counter-intelligence team intercepted Lovepreet Singh of Jandiala Guru on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road near Adda Manawala, seizing 6 kg of heroin concealed in his silver Hyundai i10 car.

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Director general of police Gaurav Yadav announced that an Amritsar counter-intelligence team intercepted Lovepreet Singh of Jandiala Guru on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road near Adda Manawala, seizing 6 kg of heroin concealed in his silver Hyundai i10 car.

Investigations revealed Lovepreet was acting under the direct instructions of Antarpreet Singh, a Dubai-based handler from Sultanwind who coordinated the procurement and distribution of large-scale drug consignments.

Consequently, an FIR was registered at the state special operation cell in Amritsar under the NDPS Act.

Simultaneously, Amritsar police neutralised a cross-border module with the arrest of two associates who were in direct communication with Pakistan-based smugglers via social media. This second operation yielded 4.108 kg of heroin and four sophisticated pistols with five live cartridges.

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{{^usCountry}} A separate case has been filed at the Cantonment police station as investigators work to map the forward and backward linkages of these international networks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate case has been filed at the Cantonment police station as investigators work to map the forward and backward linkages of these international networks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These operations conclude a high-intensity month of enforcement under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. On April 18, Punjab Police seized 64.62 kg of heroin in Amritsar, dismantling a network linked to handlers in Pakistan and Portugal. This was followed by another major bust on April 20 in Hoshiarpur, where district police recovered 9.925 kg of heroin and foreign-made pistols from an inter-state module. (With PTI inputs) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These operations conclude a high-intensity month of enforcement under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign. On April 18, Punjab Police seized 64.62 kg of heroin in Amritsar, dismantling a network linked to handlers in Pakistan and Portugal. This was followed by another major bust on April 20 in Hoshiarpur, where district police recovered 9.925 kg of heroin and foreign-made pistols from an inter-state module. (With PTI inputs) {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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