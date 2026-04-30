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Punjab Police smash two smuggling rings; 3 arrested with 10kg heroin, arms

DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed the dismantling of a Dubai-linked narcotics network and a Pakistan-based arms module in twin operations by Amritsar police.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:40 pm IST
By Surjit Singh
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In a major crackdown on organised crime and narco-terror, Punjab Police on Thursday dismantled two smuggling operations in Amritsar, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of over 10 kg of heroin along with weapons.

An Amritsar counter-intelligence team intercepted Lovepreet Singh of Jandiala Guru on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road near Adda Manawala, seizing 6 kg of heroin concealed in his silver Hyundai i10 car.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav announced that an Amritsar counter-intelligence team intercepted Lovepreet Singh of Jandiala Guru on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road near Adda Manawala, seizing 6 kg of heroin concealed in his silver Hyundai i10 car.

Investigations revealed Lovepreet was acting under the direct instructions of Antarpreet Singh, a Dubai-based handler from Sultanwind who coordinated the procurement and distribution of large-scale drug consignments.

Consequently, an FIR was registered at the state special operation cell in Amritsar under the NDPS Act.

Simultaneously, Amritsar police neutralised a cross-border module with the arrest of two associates who were in direct communication with Pakistan-based smugglers via social media. This second operation yielded 4.108 kg of heroin and four sophisticated pistols with five live cartridges.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Police smash two smuggling rings; 3 arrested with 10kg heroin, arms
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Police smash two smuggling rings; 3 arrested with 10kg heroin, arms
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