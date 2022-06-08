Punjab Police sought red corner notice against Goldy Brar 10 days before Moose Wala murder
Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed that it had sought a red corner notice against Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, ten days before singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Mansa on May 29. Brar had claimed responsibility, on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for the killing hours after the incident.
According to the official spokesperson, the proposal for the red corner notice was sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19.
The Punjab Police also claimed that it is leaving no stone unturned to extradite Brar, a native of Muktsar who had gone to Canada on student visa in 2017 and is an active member of the Bishnoi gang.
The spokesperson further said that the proposal for the red corner notice was sent on the basis of two cases. The first relates to the killing of Faridkot Youth Congress chief Gurlal Pehalwan and has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Sections of the Arms Act in FIR number 409, dated November 11, 2020.
The second case is connected to an attack on an aide of Pehalwan, in which Brar has been charged for murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of illegal arms in FIR number 44, registered on February 18, 2021 in Faridkot city police station.
Red corner notice also sought against Rinda
The spokesperson claimed that Punjab Police has also sought red corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran. The proposal was sent to the CBI on May 5, 2022, the spokesperson added. Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in the recent past, is now based in Pakistan. Backed by Pak ISI, he has also been responsible for smuggling arms and ammunition to India.
The cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive device (IED), recovered from four terrorists arrested from Karnal in a joint operation with Punjab police, also belonged to Rinda.
Most recently, Rinda was responsible for the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali, through his operatives, grenade attack on CIA Office, SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) in November, 2021, and IED attack on Kahlwan police post in Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar.
The police spokesperson said that red corner notice against Rinda has been sought on the basis of three cases registered in Patiala wherein he has been charged for attempt to murder, rioting, possession of illegal weapons and drugs.
The proposal is under process at the level of the Central National Bureau for liaison with Interpol, said the spokesperson, while adding that on execution of red corner notice, extradition proposal shall be moved through Ministry of Home Affairs.
