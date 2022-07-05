Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman

A special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police (SP) for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at his official residence in Gurdaspur.

The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing.

The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP. An SIT led-by Amritsar-rural SSP Swarandeep Singh, who was posted as SSP Gurdaspur at that time, was set up. “On the basis of the inquiry, the SP has been arrested,” he said.

The woman was having a dispute with her husband and in-laws, and had lodged a complaint in this regard to the then Gurdaspur SSP.

A case under IPC sections 376 (2) (e) (a police official commits rape on a woman knowing her to be pregnant), and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at the Gurdaspur City police station.

According to the FIR, Gurmeet Singh had nothing to do with the inquiry of complaint made by the woman. He, however, took advantage of the situation, promising action against her husband. The SIT further states that “the SP made physical relations twice with the woman, who was pregnant at that time.” The SP used to send vulgar messages to the victim, besides threatening her, says the FIR.

Gurmeet had argued that the alleged rape took place in the month of April where as complaint was delayed and made in May. The SIT said that the victim was locked into a legal battle with her in-laws and she was not in position to open front against Gurmeet. The SIT further accused Gurmeet of taking advantage of his position to rape the victim.

