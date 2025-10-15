Punjab Police takes Navneet Chaturvedi into custody after 28-hr standoff

After nearly a 28-hour standoff, the Punjab Police on Wednesday evening arrested Navneet Chaturvedi, the prime accused in the alleged Rajya Sabha bypoll forgery case involving 10 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, from Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh, at around 8:15 pm. Since Tuesday afternoon, Chaturvedi had been inside the police station (File Photo)

Since Tuesday afternoon, Chaturvedi had been inside the police station. Over 50 Punjab police personnel, including SPs, DSPs, and inspectors from Mohali and Ropar, remained stationed outside the Sector 3 police station from 4 pm onwards on Tuesday and left only after taking Chaturvedi along. Some of the Punjab cops spent the night hiding around bushes and nearby parks, fearing that the accused might be moved out secretly.

Chaturvedi, 46, claims to be the president of the Janata Party (India) and hails from Jaipur in Rajasthan. He had filed two sets of nomination papers as an independent candidate for the October 24 Rajya Sabha byelection in Punjab. In his first set of papers, filed on October 6, he named 10 AAP MLAs as his proposers without their signatures. He submitted a second set of papers on October 13, which carried the names of the 10 AAP MLAs as his proposers, along with their signatures. During scrutiny on Tuesday, his papers were rejected as the signatures of all 10 MLAs were allegedly found to be forged, a claim being contested by Chaturvedi.

He claims that these MLAs had supported him as they were not happy with the AAP nominee. Most of the MLAs had informed the police about the forgery in their respective districts on Monday. After the FIR was registered in Ropar, a Punjab Police team reached Chandigarh, but by that time, he was under the protection of the Chandigarh police.

Both Chaturvedi and the Punjab government on Wednesday moved the high court seeking urgent hearings, and the petitions were taken up by the court in the afternoon. The high court only sought responses from the respective parties on their pleas and refused to pass an order in any of the party’s cases.

Chaturvedi, in his plea, had alleged attempts to abduct him and had demanded that his arrest be stayed for 10 days to enable him to challenge the FIRs registered against him in Punjab. The Punjab government, on the other hand, had sought directions to the Chandigarh administration to allow them to execute warrants of arrest issued by a Punjab court against Chaturvedi. The court, while seeking responses in respective petitions, has deferred the hearing to November 4.

High drama was witnessed on Tuesday afternoon, when Chaturvedi was in his car and Sector-3 SHO Narendra Patial was accompanying him as part of his security detail. The car was intercepted near Sukhna Lake by the Punjab Police, who attempted to arrest Chaturvedi. This led to a heated exchange between Punjab and Chandigarh Police officers. SHO Patial himself sat inside the car, refusing to hand over Chaturvedi to the Punjab Police, and argued that proper protocol had not been followed.

A Chandigarh Police officer said that the Punjab Police stopped the vehicle inappropriately and that their team members were all in civil dress, a claim denied by the Punjab Police, who maintained that their investigating officer, SI Subhash, was in uniform. The Chandigarh Police has maintained that Chaturvedi has been provided security at his request as he feared abduction.