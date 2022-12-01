Punjab politics: Out of SAD core committee, ex-MP Jagmeet Brar expands parallel group

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal constituted the party’s core committee and kept Jagmeet Brar out of it, the former MP on Thursday announced the expansion of a parallel power group of senior leaders who want a change in party leadership.

Brar had constituted the parallel group called SAD Unity Coordination Committee two months ago, seeking a “course correction” in the party. Announcing the expansion at a press conference in Chandigarh, Brar said 12 members have been added to his panel, including Adesh Pratap Kairon, who is son-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief patron Parkash Singh Badal.

On Wednesday, Sukhbir had constituted an advisory board of eight senior most leaders and reconstituted the core committee but excluded Brar, who is facing disciplinary charges for forming the panel. Kairon was not included either of the two panels announced by the SAD president.

The other members Brar named on the SAD Unity Coordination Committee include Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was expelled from the party for contesting against the party candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami during the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president election last month.

Brar said he supports Bibi Jagir Kaur and termed her ouster from the party as unconstitutional.

Besides, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Sukhwinder Singh Aulakh, Alwinder Singh Pakhoke, Begum Praveen Nusrat, Harbans Singh Manjhpur, Amandeep Singh Mangat and Narinder Singh Kaleka are members of the parallel panel.

According to Brar, the aim of the Unity Coordination Committee is to strengthen the party and work for its revival, focussing on the 2024 general election.

He also backed Harcharan Bains, the principal advisor to the SAD president, “as a senior person who deserves respect”.

