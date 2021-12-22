Punjab politics: Stand vindicated, says Sidhu after Majithia booked

A day after Akali MLA and former Punjab revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drug case, Navjot Singh Sidhu said his decision to step down as the state Congress chief to protest the continuation of then DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota was vindicated.

“Those who didn’t understand two months ago why I resigned, are now getting it,” Sidhu said at a press conference at his Amritsar residence on Wednesday. Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief in September, demanding the removal of the then DGP Sahota and then advocate general APS Deol besides seeking justice in the drug case and 2015 sacrilege incidents.

The Amritsar-East MLA said he hoped for a bigger role so that “everything can be changed with a roadmap. I will support Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for life and will not budge from my word. I’ll stay loyal to Punjab. I don’t believe in lollipops or false promises to attain power. I’ll fight for Punjab’s revival.”

Criticising former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, he said, “We (Congress) had 70 MLAs, but a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister (Captain) was running the government. Forty MLAs were demanding action against the drug mafia, but he (Captain) did nothing. Punjab could have been a surplus state, but the money of the state is in the pocket of a few. The politics of the mafia should end.”

Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership of the Badals, Sidhu said, “I’ve been fighting against the partnership of the Captain and the Badals. Both have been protecting each other’s interests. The people of Punjab should understand that if they vote for the Badals, their vote will go to Captain, and if they vote for Captain, their vote will go to the Badals. Both are together. They have no moral authority.”

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) statement that the drug case against Majithia was an election stunt, Sidhu said, “(AAP national convener Arvind) Kejriwal had started his campaign against drugs but he had himself sought an apology from the accused (Majithia). This is the same man who allows Badals to run their buses to Delhi airport.”