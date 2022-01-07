Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: AAP names 3 more candidates, all eyes now on Mann’s candidature

Raman Arora has been fielded from Jalandhar Central, Fauza Singh Sarari from Guru Harsahai and Deep Kamboj from Abohar in list released by Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann during a recent press conference. Mann, a two-time Sangrur MP, is likely to be named the party’s chief ministerial face. (HT file photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 11:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the names of three more candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Raman Arora has been fielded from Jalandhar Central, Fauza Singh Sarari from Guru Harsahai and Deep Kamboj from Abohar, according to the eighth list of candidates released by AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh.

With this, the AAP has named its candidates for 104 of the 117 assembly seats in the state, putting to rest speculation about a poll alliance with the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political outfit floated by 22 of the 32 farmer unions that waged the year-long struggle against the three controversial farm laws enacted by the Centre.

All eyes are now on the announcement regarding the candidature of Mann, a two-time Sangrur member of Parliament, who is likely to be named the party’s chief ministerial face.

Mann is likely to be fielded from Dhuri assembly seat, which falls in his parliamentary constituency.

