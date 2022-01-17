Punjab polls: AAP to stop flight of money, talent from Punjab, says Mann

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the party would stop the migration of money and talent from Punjab if it is voted to power in the upcoming polls.

Mann said ample employment and business opportunities would be generated in the state. “We will give employment and salary according to the qualification and give new opportunities to the talented youth for their start-ups, so that they can create employment to other people along with them,” he said at a press conference in Mohali.

The AAP leader said their plan is not only to provide people with employment but also to make them capable of creating job opportunities. “Young people used to do direct jobs or their own business earlier after getting their degrees from colleges and universities. But, today due to lack of employment young people are falling victims to depression and drugs, and money and talented people are moving abroad because of the incompetent governments,” he said.

Criticising the Congress, he said that in the last elections, they promised to give employment in every household, but started giving jobs to the children and families of their MLAs, ministers, and leaders after the formation of their government.