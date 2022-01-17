Punjab polls: Meet 12 first-timers in fray from Congress

From 28 to 59, age is no bar for 12 Congress candidates who will be taking their first poll plunge in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Their names featured on the first list of 86 candidates announced by the party on Saturday.

While some have been doing the groundwork for years, others are carrying forward their family’s legacy and then there are some who are political novices with high aspirations.

Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana, 52, Lambi

It runs in the family: A second-generation politician, Jagpal is the general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. He had been lobbying for the high-stakes Lambi seat that is a traditional bastion of Akalis. Jagpal’s father Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana had won from Lambi in 1992 when Akalis did not contest the state elections.

Bhupinder Singh Sahoke, 55, Nihal Singh Wala

Ticket for SAD turncoat: Miffed at being denied his claim from his home turf, Bhupinder quit the SAD three months ago and joined the Congress. He has remained SAD’s SC wing president. His wife Amarjeet Kaur Sahoke, a former Moga Zila Parishad chairperson, had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly polls from Jagraon as Akali candidate.

Malvika Sood Sachar, 38, Moga

Charity begins at home: Malvika is known for her philanthropic works in her home town Moga. But claim to fame is her elder brother actor Sonu Sood, with whom she runs a charity. She has no political background. Malvika is a qualified computer engineer and the Congress preferred her candidature over the party’s incumbent MLA Harjot Kamal.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, Mansa

Tapping the young fanbase: A controversial Punjabi singer, Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moosewala, is the youngest candidate fielded by the Congress. An electrical engineer, he holds the record of maximum fan following on virtual platforms among Punjabi performing artistes. The party aims to make electoral inroads among young voters through him.

Ranveer Kaur Mian, 30, Budladha

Lecturer takes poll plunge: A political novice, Ranveer is banking on the legacy of her husband’s grandfather Hakam Singh Mian, who remained Congress MP from Bathinda. She holds PhD in English and recently left her job at a private college to contest the elections. Her husband Sarabjeet Singh is the sarpanch of Mian village in Mansa.

Rajinder Kaur, Balluana

Schoolteacher turns politician: A lecturer at a government rural school in Fazilka district, she is considered loyal to the politically influential Jakhar family. Even during the 2017 assembly polls, she had unsuccessfully lobbied for the Congress ticket from Balluana, but got lucky this time. She is apparently the first woman contestant from the segment.

Sandeep Jakhar, 45, Abohar

Holding the fort for Jakhars: A former district president of Youth Congress, Sandeep is the fourth person from Jakhar clan to take the electoral plunge from their stronghold. An alumnus of Florida International University, he had been nurturing the segment after his uncle and former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar lost it in the last elections.

Jagwinder Pal Singh, 59, Majitha

Up against turncoat brother: Jagwinder Pal Singh, alias Jagga Majithia, is the brother of Lali Majithia, who recently shifted to the AAP and was fielded as its candidate from Majitha. Even When Lali contested the last two assembly polls on Congress ticket, Jagga was seen as the main driving force running the campaign at grassroots.

Mandeep Singh Rangar Nangal, 38, Sri Hargobindpur

Sarpanch set for bigger battle: A low-profile local leader, he is currently serving as the sarpanch of Rangar Nangal village. He has studied up to senior secondary level, and is a civil construction contractor. A loyalist of cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, he has been preferred over sitting MLA Balwinder Singh Ladi.

Mohit Mohindra, 32, Patiala Rural

Stepping into father’s shoes: The candidature of Mohit Mohindra came as no surprise, as he has been actively handling his father and cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra’s political affairs in the assembly segment. A law graduate, he is presently the vice-president of Punjab Youth Congress. A sports enthusiast, he represented Punjab cricket team at national level.

Amarpreet Singh Lally, 39, Garhshankar

Face of Youth Congress: A former Punjab Youth Congress president, he is presently the national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress. Belonging to a non-political family from Kot Fatuhi village in Garshankar, he is considered a close confidant of former Punjab Congress Sunil Jakhar. His father is a doctor while his mother served as a principal.

Kamil Amar Singh, 34, Raikot

An MBA with years of groundwork: Holding an MBA degree from the University of Cambridge, UK, he has worked in MNCs and is the son of Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh. Politically active in Raikot since 2011, he has remained a Punjab Congress spokesperson and campaign in-charge in the 2012 and 2017 state elections and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

