Punjab polls: Miffed SAD leaders give ultimatum over Mohali ticket allocation

Upset over the decision to allot the assembly election ticket from Mohali to Parvinder Singh Sohana, around 25 local leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday gave a two-day ultimatum to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to either change the candidate or face “severe consequences”.

The assembly elections are scheduled for February 20, while nominations are to be filed by February 2. The disgruntled Akali leaders, who include zila parishad members, block samiti members and sarpanches, addressed mediapersons after holding a meeting at a hotel in Sohana.

Avtar Singh Mauli, who is a block samiti member from Mauli Baidwan, said: “There are around 25 local leaders, who are opposing Sohana’s candidature. We have given a two-day ultimatum to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to change the candidate, failing which we will campaign against him.”

Another SAD leader, Kanwaljit Singh Badi, who was also eyeing the party ticket from Mohali, said: “How could the party give the ticket to a person who ditched it twice? It seems, there are some people who have misguided the party president and we strongly oppose this.”

“The party should have consulted the local leadership before declaring the candidate. There are more leaders who are unhappy, but they are not coming upfront. We will not be leaving the party, but will oppose Sohana’s candidature,” said former Mohali truck union president Sukhwinder Singh Shindi.

Will sort out issues with disgruntled leaders: Sohana

Meanwhile, Parvinder Singh Sohana said that he would soon hold a meeting with disgruntled leaders, and “we will sort out all issues”. “They all are hard-core members of the party, and all will work unitedly to win the seat,” he said.

A former Labourfed chairman, Sohana, who was holding the post of Youth Akali Dal (Mohali) president, left the SAD in January last year before the municipal corporation elections, owing to differences with former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.

He joined hands with the Azad group, led by former mayor Kulwant Singh, following which the SAD expelled him from the party. In the elections, the Azad group won 11 seats, with Sohana’s wife Harjinder Kaur being one of the winning candidates. While 37 seats went to the Congress, the SAD drew a blank.

Later in October, Sohana, along with his wife and supporters, returned to the SAD fold in the presence of Sukhbir Singh Badal, who assured him and his team members due honour and recognition in the party.

