Punjab polls: No nomination filed in Mohali on Day 1

No candidate turned up to submit their papers in Mohali district — which comprises three Punjab assembly segments of Mohali Urban, Kharar and Dera Bassi
The last day for filing of nominations is February 1, while the polling will take place on February 20 across Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Even though filing of nominations for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections began on Monday, no candidate turned up to submit their papers in Mohali district — which comprises three assembly segments Mohali Urban, Kharar, and Dera Bassi — on the first day.

The last day for filing of nominations is February 1, while the scrutiny of papers will be held the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 4. The polling will take place on February 20.

The nominations will not be accepted on January 26 and January 30 owing to holidays. The EC has fixed 11am to 3pm as timing for filing of nominations with the returning officers concerned.

In Mohali Urban, Congress’ sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu is facing challenge from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Parvinder Singh Sohana and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Kulwant Singh besides Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM)’s Ravneet Brar. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

In Dera Bassi, SAD’s sitting MLA NK Sharma is up against AAP’s Kuljeet Singh Randhawa, BJP’s Sanjeev Khanna and SSM’s Navjot Saini. The congress is yet to announce its candidate.

In Kharar, there is a multi-cornered fight between SAD’s Ranjit Singh Gill, AAP’s Anmol Gagan Mann, Punjab Lok Congress’ Kamaldeep Saini and SSM’s Paramdeep Singh Baidwan. The Congress is yet to declare its candidate.

