Punjab polls: SAD, BSP exchange Mohali, Ludhiana North seats with Raikot, Dinanagar

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) on Tuesday announced the exchange of Mohali and Ludhiana North seats with Raikot and Dinanagar seats.

Party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the seat share of both parties remains the same.

The decision was taken by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BSP state unit head Jasvir Singh Garhi. According to the seat swap arrangement, the BSP will now field its candidates from Raikot and Dinanagar (both reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates) and the SAD from Mohali and Ludhiana North.

SAD had stitched an alliance with BSP after severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its alliance partner of 24 years, last year.

As per pre-poll alliance with BSP, the SAD will contest on 97 seats and BSP on 20.

Of assembly seats in its quota, the SAD has announced candidates on 83, while the BSP has named about two dozen candidates for the 2022 assembly polls.

