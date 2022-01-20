Punjab polls: Three Mohali leaders return to Congress fold after a year

Giving a fillip to the Congress campaign in Mohali, three former Congressmen, Inderjeet Singh Khokhar, Parminder Singh Rehal, and Khushwant Singh Ruby, on Wednesday returned to the party fold in the presence of Mohali MLA and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu.

All three leaders had switched their loyalties to the AAP-Azad alliance during the 2021 Mohali MC elections.

“We have returned after getting disillusioned with the working and policies of Kulwant Singh. We have full faith in Balbir Sidhu’s leadership and have realised that only the Congress has the vision to help Mohali growth further,” they said.

Later in the day, Sidhu held a series of nukad meetings in Hussainpur, Thaska, Manana, Taroli, Jhampur, Bahlolpur, Jujhar Nagar, Barmajra, Raipur and Daon villages, and appealed to the villagers to vote for the Congress.

He said the effect of pro-people decisions taken by the Congress government in Punjab was being felt all over the state due to which more and more people were joining and supporting the party.

Congress sarpanch joins AAP with supporters

Mohali Congress sarpanch of Kurri village, Chhajja Singh, along with several supporters, Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of former mayor and party’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh.

Chhajja said the Congress MLA did nothing to uplift villages despite being part of the cabinet previously. “In many villages, people are practically living in hell. An MLA who has been ignoring villages despite having his own government cannot be expected to do any development work in future,” he added.

“On the other hand, Kulwant, as the Mohali mayor, had carried out several development works with utmost honesty and dedication, and therefore, we want the AAP candidate to take over the responsibility of Mohali this time,” he said.

AAP’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh (centre) welcoming Congress sarpanch Chhajja Singh and his supporters into the party fold. (HT Photo)