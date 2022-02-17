Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: Unfortunate that Capt Amarinder is contesting in alliance with BJP, says Gehlot
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Unfortunate that Capt Amarinder is contesting in alliance with BJP, says Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot visit was aimed at wooing the Rajasthan-based workers and residents working in the industries of Ludhiana
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot campaigning in favour of Congress candidate in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:21 AM IST
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana

It is unfortunate that former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to contest this election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has put the constitution of the country and democracy in danger, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot as he campaigned for Congress’ Ludhiana Central candidate Surinder Dawar here on Wednesday.

Gehlot’s visit was aimed at wooing the Rajasthan-based workers and residents working in the industries of Ludhiana.

He also slammed the statement issued by PM Narendra Modi in Pathankot that the Congress failed to keep Kartarpur Sahib (in Pakistan) within India. “PM Modi is in election mode and has been levelling baseless allegations with an aim to woo the voters. But people have now understood their tactic,” he added.

Gehlot also urged the public to ignore the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and choose Congress. “The incumbent CM, Charanjit Channi, has taken a number of initiatives for the betterment of the state and its people. A Dalit has been given a chance by the Congress and the entire country is talking about the works he has done in such a short period,” he said.

He also slammed the BJP-led central government over rising prices of fuel in the past and stated that the Channi government reduced the rates to bring much-needed relief to the consumers.

‘Buddha nullah pollution a major concern for Rajasthan too’

Raising concern over Buddha Nullah pollution, Gehlot said not only in Ludhiana, but people in Rajasthan too were suffering. “The drain further pollutes the Sutlej, from where water is supplied to different districts of Rajasthan through canals,” he added.

Gehlot said the state government was already working on a 650-crore project to clean the nullah and the Congress will expedite the work to clean the drain, if voted to power again.

