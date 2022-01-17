Punjab polls: Vote for candidate of your choice: Radha Soami Beas to sect followers

Amritsar

Radha Soami sect Beas, which has a sizeable number of followers in Punjab and some other parts of the country, has asked them to vote as they see fit in the assembly elections in five states.

Polls are being held in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

People familiar with the matter said a circular issued from the Beas headquarters headed by Gurinder Singh Dhillon to all Radha Soami Satsang centres across the nation says the sect has “respect for all political parties as all are equal for us.”

“To cast vote is the personal right of each individual. So, here we all should exercise our voting right after the application of mind and keeping in view the wellbeing of the entire society,” said the circular.

In the past too, the sect has refrained from asking its followers to exercise their vote in favour of a particular party.

Meanwhile, Dhillon is learnt to be going abroad in a couple of days and is expected to return after a few weeks.

Dera Radha Soami, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is situated in Beas town -- nearly 45 kilometres from Amritsar city. It has a number of followers in Punjab, Haryana and many other states and is usually visited by political leaders before elections.

Punjab goes to polls in a single phase of voting on February 14.