Punjab power corporation suffers 103-crore losses due to flood

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has incurred losses of ₹102.58 crore due to the recent floods, according to a preliminary assessment. Residents riding a tractor through a flooded field at Ramdass in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The maximum impact has been on the Upper Beas Diversion Channel (UBDC) hydel power project in Pathankot, with damage to the tune of ₹62.5 crore.

According to PSPCL’s preliminary assessment report, 2,322 distribution transformers were damaged ( ₹23.22 crore loss), while 7,114 electricity poles were washed away or destroyed ( ₹3.56 crore loss).

Nearly 864 km of conductors and supply lines also collapsed, adding ₹4.32 crore to the total damage.

PSPCL’s own infrastructure, including office buildings, control rooms, and equipment incurred ₹2.61 crore in damage.

Vital components, such as vacuum circuit breakers, panels, batteries, and relays worth ₹46 lakh were severely affected, while grid substations saw civil damage of ₹2.55 crore.

“The floods have caused unprecedented damage to our power network. Transformers, poles, and lines were submerged or swept away. Our repair teams have worked round-the-clock to restore electricity at critical sub-stations and in affected villages,” a senior PSPCL official said.

About the losses, he said, “This is only the initial estimate. The actual losses are likely to rise once the floodwaters recede and we are able to carry out a fresh ground-level assessment.”