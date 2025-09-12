Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab power corporation suffers 103-crore losses due to flood

ByPress Trust of India
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 03:55 pm IST

PSPCL’s preliminary assessment report finds maximum impact on Upper Beas Diversion Channel (UBDC) hydel power project in Pathankot that faces damage of property worth ₹62.5 crore.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has incurred losses of 102.58 crore due to the recent floods, according to a preliminary assessment.

Residents riding a tractor through a flooded field at Ramdass in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Residents riding a tractor through a flooded field at Ramdass in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The maximum impact has been on the Upper Beas Diversion Channel (UBDC) hydel power project in Pathankot, with damage to the tune of 62.5 crore.

According to PSPCL’s preliminary assessment report, 2,322 distribution transformers were damaged ( 23.22 crore loss), while 7,114 electricity poles were washed away or destroyed ( 3.56 crore loss).

Nearly 864 km of conductors and supply lines also collapsed, adding 4.32 crore to the total damage.

PSPCL’s own infrastructure, including office buildings, control rooms, and equipment incurred 2.61 crore in damage.

Vital components, such as vacuum circuit breakers, panels, batteries, and relays worth 46 lakh were severely affected, while grid substations saw civil damage of 2.55 crore.

“The floods have caused unprecedented damage to our power network. Transformers, poles, and lines were submerged or swept away. Our repair teams have worked round-the-clock to restore electricity at critical sub-stations and in affected villages,” a senior PSPCL official said.

About the losses, he said, “This is only the initial estimate. The actual losses are likely to rise once the floodwaters recede and we are able to carry out a fresh ground-level assessment.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab power corporation suffers 103-crore losses due to flood
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On