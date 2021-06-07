Punjab power regulator pulls up PSPCL

The state power regulator has pulled up Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for failing to control transmission and distribution losses, in line with the trajectory suggested in the tariff orders in previous years.

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) in its tariff order, dated May 28, for the 2021-22 financial year said: “PSPCL has failed to bring down losses to the desired level despite huge capital investments allowed by the commission. PSPCL is again directed to identify high-loss feeders and areas and take corrective measures to achieve distribution loss trajectory.”

For example, against the target of 11.54% transmission and distribution (T&D) losses in 2019-20, PSPCL recorded 14.35% losses (see box). In the current fiscal, the commission has asked it to bring down the loses to 10%.

‘12 subdivisions can cut overall losses by 2%’

In the tariff order, PSERC noted that though the number of feeders with more than 15% T&D losses has come down from 2,697 (in 2019- 20) to 1,526 (in 2020-21, up to December 2020), the number of high-loss feeders (with losses more than 50%) have gone up from 180 to 230 and those with losses more than 90% have increased from four to nine.

The state power regulator pulled up PSPCL for failing to control T&D losses in line with the trajectory suggested by it.

Referring to 12 power subdivisions, which recorded maximum T&D losses in the state, PSERC said if the losses here are brought down to 15%, an overall reduction of 2% will be achieved.

These subdivisions are: Amritsar West (50.49%), Amritsar South (38.18%), Ajnala (49.42%), Tarn Taran City (41.26%), Patti, Bhikhiwind (76.66%), Patran (45.65%), Lehragaga (44.64%), Zira (51.15%), Bhagtabhaika (48.36%), Baghapurana (45.86%) and Malout (35%).

‘Act against officials for failure to curb theft’

“It is a matter of great concern that rampant theft is being allowed in these areas, which is not possible without the connivance of PSPCL officials and officers. Disciplinary action should be taken against delinquent officers and officials for failure to control power theft under intimation to the commission,” said the order.

PSPCL clarified that to curb thefts, surprise raids are conducted despite the fact that employees are gheraoed and manhandled. As many as 1,13,470 connections have been checked and 8,823 theft cases have been detected in these divisions, and revenue losses worth ₹19.02 crore have been detected till December 2020.

‘Expedite shifting of meters outside premises’

According to the tariff order, there were 5.47 lakh meters waiting to be shifted outside consumers’ premises by December 2019, and the number stood at 4.51 lakh in December 2020, pointing to the fact that only 96,000 meters were shifted in one year.

“PSPCL is directed to complete shifting of meters outside consumer premises to cut losses,” said the regulator. The commission also observed that not much progress has been made by PSPCL to achieve 100% metering and directed it to resubmit a plan.

The project for shifting meters has been on for at least 15 years. PSPCL said that 1.04 lakh meters in the high-loss divisions are yet to be shifted outside the premises, mainly in view of stiff resistance faced from farmer unions.