Punjab: PPCB orders restoration of 5 polluted ponds in Ludhiana’s Alamgir village

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has ordered immediate restoration and the initiation of proceedings for environmental compensation against rural development authorities after water samples collected from five ponds in Ludhiana’s historic village of Alamgir were found to be heavily polluted.

Laboratory analysis conducted on March 13, 2026, revealed that all five ponds failed to meet the standards prescribed under the state action plan for the rejuvenation of village ponds.

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In an additional affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Tuesday, the PPCB informed the tribunal that water samples collected from the five village ponds on February 26, 2026, exceeded the prescribed pollution limits. Laboratory analysis conducted on March 13, 2026, revealed that all five ponds failed to meet the standards prescribed under the state action plan for the rejuvenation of village ponds.

Based on the findings, the board issued a show-cause notice on May 25 to the district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), Ludhiana, and the executive engineer, panchayati raj public works, alleging violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. A personal hearing was held before the PPCB member secretary on June 10, during which officials reviewed the laboratory findings and the NGT’s earlier directions in the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the hearing, the board’s member secretary directed that a separate show-cause notice proposing the imposition of environmental compensation be issued to the DDPO, Ludhiana, with 15 days to submit a reply. The board also instructed the DDPO, in coordination with the executive engineer and the village panchayat, to immediately begin cleaning and restoring all five ponds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the hearing, the board’s member secretary directed that a separate show-cause notice proposing the imposition of environmental compensation be issued to the DDPO, Ludhiana, with 15 days to submit a reply. The board also instructed the DDPO, in coordination with the executive engineer and the village panchayat, to immediately begin cleaning and restoring all five ponds. {{/usCountry}}

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The rural development authorities have also been directed to finalise, within seven days, an appropriate wastewater treatment system along with a time-bound plan for its installation and commissioning. They have further been asked to prepare restoration estimates, seek funds from the state government, scientifically rejuvenate the ponds, ensure reuse of treated wastewater for irrigation, improve solid waste management, undertake plantation around the ponds before the monsoon, and launch awareness campaigns to prevent further pollution.

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The affidavit states that the environmental engineer of PPCB’s Regional Office, Ludhiana, has been directed to periodically monitor the restoration work and water quality. The matter will also be placed before the district environment committee for monthly review until the rejuvenation of all five ponds is completed. Copies of the proceedings have been forwarded to the principal secretary, department of rural development and panchayats, director, rural development and panchayats, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, and the DDPO, seeking immediate compliance with the board’s directions.

The PPCB further informed the tribunal that the directorate of climate and environment change has already prepared a state-level action plan assigning the rural development and panchayats department responsibility for identifying, restoring and managing village ponds, selecting suitable treatment technologies, arranging funds, ensuring the reuse of treated water and maintaining treatment infrastructure.

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The board told the NGT that it is pursuing the matter with the rural development and panchayats department to expedite the rejuvenation of the five ponds. The PPCB member secretary is scheduled to appear before the tribunal through virtual mode on July 16 in compliance with the NGT’s earlier directions.