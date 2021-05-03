Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab prescribes local drugs to treat critically ill Covid patients
chandigarh news

Punjab prescribes local drugs to treat critically ill Covid patients

The decision to use Itolizumab and Dexamethasone in view of the low availability of Tocilizumab was taken on the advice of the group of experts, led by ex-PGI director Dr KK Talwar
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The locally made injections are cheaper and the experts’ committee has advised doctors to prescribe these equally effective medicines. (HT file photo)

The Punjab government on Monday decided to use Itolizumab and Dexamethasone drugs in the Covid treatment protocol in light of the low availability of Tocilizumab for treating critically ill patients.

An order in this effect was passed by principal secretary, health, Hussan Lal on Monday.

Also read: Reports on Centre not placing new order for Covid-19 jabs ‘baseless’, says govt

Sharing the development on Twitter, chief secretary Vini Mahajan said the decision to use Itolizumab and Dexamethasone was taken on the advice of the experts’ group of the Punjab government to tackle Covid-19, headed by former PGIMER, Chandigarh, director Dr KK Talwar.

The order by the principal secretary, health, says, “It has been observed that doctors are prescribing injections of Tocilizumab-400 mg. This injection is not made in India and its availability in the country is low. Since this drug is not easily available, the doctors treating critically ill patients are advised to prescribe drugs that are equally effective and available in the market.”

Amid the rising demand for Tocilizumab, there have been reports about black-marketing of these injections.

The Punjab government on Monday decided to use Itolizumab and Dexamethasone drugs in the Covid treatment protocol in light of the low availability of Tocilizumab for treating critically ill patients.

An order in this effect was passed by principal secretary, health, Hussan Lal on Monday.

Also read: Reports on Centre not placing new order for Covid-19 jabs ‘baseless’, says govt

Sharing the development on Twitter, chief secretary Vini Mahajan said the decision to use Itolizumab and Dexamethasone was taken on the advice of the experts’ group of the Punjab government to tackle Covid-19, headed by former PGIMER, Chandigarh, director Dr KK Talwar.

The order by the principal secretary, health, says, “It has been observed that doctors are prescribing injections of Tocilizumab-400 mg. This injection is not made in India and its availability in the country is low. Since this drug is not easily available, the doctors treating critically ill patients are advised to prescribe drugs that are equally effective and available in the market.”

Amid the rising demand for Tocilizumab, there have been reports about black-marketing of these injections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP