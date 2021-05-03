Punjab prescribes local drugs to treat critically ill Covid patients

The Punjab government on Monday decided to use Itolizumab and Dexamethasone drugs in the Covid treatment protocol in light of the low availability of Tocilizumab for treating critically ill patients.

An order in this effect was passed by principal secretary, health, Hussan Lal on Monday.

Sharing the development on Twitter, chief secretary Vini Mahajan said the decision to use Itolizumab and Dexamethasone was taken on the advice of the experts’ group of the Punjab government to tackle Covid-19, headed by former PGIMER, Chandigarh, director Dr KK Talwar.

The order by the principal secretary, health, says, “It has been observed that doctors are prescribing injections of Tocilizumab-400 mg. This injection is not made in India and its availability in the country is low. Since this drug is not easily available, the doctors treating critically ill patients are advised to prescribe drugs that are equally effective and available in the market.”

Amid the rising demand for Tocilizumab, there have been reports about black-marketing of these injections.

