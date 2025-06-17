Punjab: Projectile linked to Op Sindoor found in Jalandhar village

A piece of a foreign projectile was discovered abandoned in the agricultural fields of Jamalpur village in Jalandhar. The piece believed to be part of a missile fired by Pakistan during the recent tensions between India and its neighbouring country in May, was found by a farmer after harvesting his maize crop on Sunday evening. The army has taken the projectile piece for further investigation. (HT File)

Local police, along with army personnel, rushed to the site and seized the broken projectile. Bhogpur station house officer Ravinder Pal said that the remnant appears to be from a missile neutralised by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor in May.

