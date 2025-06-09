Punjab proposal for hospital security hits finance dept roadblock

A proposal by the Punjab health department to deploy nearly 900 security personnel across government hospitals has been put on hold after the state finance department raised objections and sought detailed data on recent incidents of violence against medical staff, officials familiar with the matter said. The proposal, aimed at strengthening security at 23 district hospitals, 42 sub-divisional hospitals and 65 community health centres that operate round the clock, was submitted for financial clearance. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The proposal, aimed at strengthening security at 23 district hospitals, 42 sub-divisional hospitals and 65 community health centres (CHCs) that operate round the clock, was submitted for financial clearance. The department has asked the health department to first provide information on the number of assaults on doctors reported in the last two years, as well as action taken by police in those cases.

“Provide details of the incidents and action taken by the police in respect of such incidents during the last two years,” states a government document seen by HT.

A senior official from the health department confirmed the development, saying: “The finance department had earlier given a verbal approval, but it has now sought further clarifications. We are in the process of compiling the required data.”

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), which has been consistently advocating for enhanced security, said that around 50 incidents of violence at government hospitals were reported in 2024-25 alone. Last year, the association had gone on strike demanding safer working conditions for healthcare workers.

PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sarin said that in April, they were informed that the government had agreed to hire security personnel through PESCO (Punjab Ex-servicemen Corporation). “The cadre has reposed faith in the government and feels assured that security arrangements will be implemented soon,” he said.