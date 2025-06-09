Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab proposal for hospital security hits finance dept roadblock

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Jun 09, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The state finance department is said to have raised objections and sought detailed data on recent incidents of violence against medical staff, say officials familiar with the matter

A proposal by the Punjab health department to deploy nearly 900 security personnel across government hospitals has been put on hold after the state finance department raised objections and sought detailed data on recent incidents of violence against medical staff, officials familiar with the matter said.

The proposal, aimed at strengthening security at 23 district hospitals, 42 sub-divisional hospitals and 65 community health centres that operate round the clock, was submitted for financial clearance. (Picture only for representational purpose)
The proposal, aimed at strengthening security at 23 district hospitals, 42 sub-divisional hospitals and 65 community health centres that operate round the clock, was submitted for financial clearance. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The proposal, aimed at strengthening security at 23 district hospitals, 42 sub-divisional hospitals and 65 community health centres (CHCs) that operate round the clock, was submitted for financial clearance. The department has asked the health department to first provide information on the number of assaults on doctors reported in the last two years, as well as action taken by police in those cases.

“Provide details of the incidents and action taken by the police in respect of such incidents during the last two years,” states a government document seen by HT.

A senior official from the health department confirmed the development, saying: “The finance department had earlier given a verbal approval, but it has now sought further clarifications. We are in the process of compiling the required data.”

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), which has been consistently advocating for enhanced security, said that around 50 incidents of violence at government hospitals were reported in 2024-25 alone. Last year, the association had gone on strike demanding safer working conditions for healthcare workers.

PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sarin said that in April, they were informed that the government had agreed to hire security personnel through PESCO (Punjab Ex-servicemen Corporation). “The cadre has reposed faith in the government and feels assured that security arrangements will be implemented soon,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab proposal for hospital security hits finance dept roadblock
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On