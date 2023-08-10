Governor’s austerity drive helps Punjab Raj Bhawan cut expenses by 63%

No bottled water, no bouquets, only vegetarian food and paid meals for staff are some measures taken by the Punjab Raj Bhawan to veer from extravagance to austerity ever since Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit took charge in September 2021.

Expenses dropped from ₹ 22 lakh between September 2019 and August 2021 to ₹ 8 lakh between September 2021 and July 2023 during Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit’s tenure. (HT File Photo)

Two years on, the governor’s strict edict to adopt frugal approach in the bhawan’s daily operations has translated into a 63% drop in expenses — from ₹22 lakh between September 2019 and August 2021 to ₹8 lakh between September 2021 and July 2023.

Whether it pertains to kitchen maintenance, housekeeping or electricity use, the governor has instructed all departments to adhere to the principle of avoiding unnecessary expenditure.

A senior officer at the Raj Bhawan revealed that the monthly expenses had declined from ₹1 lakh to ₹35,000 since the governor took charge.

Going beyond policy-level financial adjustments, such as opting for train travel over flights, Purohit also took the initiative to cover the costs of his meals from his personal funds.

Records indicate that he contributed ₹2.52 lakh to the exchequer for his meals over the past two years, including ₹60 for breakfast and ₹120 for lunch.

The officer added that the governor also personally covered the food expenses of his relatives visiting the bhawan.

Then, the kitchen has been converted into a fully vegetarian establishment, where nothing is provided for free.

“Anyone partaking of meals from the Raj Bhawan kitchen is required to pay, with bills sent to them monthly. Only official guests were exempt from the policy,” the officer explained.

Even the supply of bottled water had been ceased and staff members now consume RO water. Bottled water was exclusively reserved for guests during Raj Bhawan functions, the officer added.

All staff members have been instructed to use air conditioning, lights and fans judiciously.

Furthermore, the officer noted that the governor had discontinued the use of the state-owned helicopter, particularly after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann raised concerns over it.

Now, the governor primarily travels by road and wherever air travel is necessary, he opts for economy class.

Since taking office, the governor abolished the practice of presenting bouquets, limiting it to only a single rose bud.

Amid soaring tomato prices in the region, on August 3, Purohit had also made the decision to remove tomatoes from the menu at Raj Bhawan, expressing that limiting the use of tomatoes will contribute to curbing their escalating prices, while also urging people to explore alternative options temporarily.

More recently, on Tuesday, the governor had also prohibited officers from travelling by air and staying in luxury hotels during tours to Delhi, stressing that it was officers’ moral responsibility to ensure prudent utilisation of public funds and avoid unnecessary expenditures.

