Punjab: Rajindra Hospital doctor alleges ‘inappropriate touch’ by technician

A gynaecologist at Rajindra Hospital has alleged that a technician ‘inappropriately touched’ her while she was treating a patient at the labour room of the facility on Thursday night. The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has demanded an immediate inquiry and appropriate action in line with institutional policies (HT File)

The incident has surfaced amid the ongoing protests by doctors across Punjab demanding enhanced security measures.

In her complaint to the director principal of the Government Medical College (GMC) and Rajindra Hospital, the doctor has alleged that an ECG technician entered the labour room when she was treating a patient and ‘touched her inappropriately’.

“The technician asked me step aside, but I did not hear him. He immediately held me from behind with both hands and moved me aside,” the doctor wrote.

“When I confronted him about the ‘inappropriate touch’, he said that he had no choice as I didn’t move. I felt extremely uncomfortable and disrespected,” the complaint read.

Following the complaint, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has demanded an immediate inquiry and appropriate action in line with institutional policies. “Ensuring a safe and respectful working environment is essential. We trust that the administration will take prompt and effective measures to address this issue,” the RDA wrote to the director principal.

Dr Rajan Singla, director principal of the GMC and Rajindra Hospital, confirmed receiving the complaint. “I have asked the sexual harassment committee to conduct an inquiry. Action will be taken based on the committee’s report,” Dr Singla said.